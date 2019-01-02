Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 09:55:00 pm
2.695 USD   +8.23%
2016DIEBOLD INC : quaterly earnings release
2016DIEBOLD INC : quaterly earnings release
2016DIEBOLD : clears offer acceptance hurdle to acquire Wincor Nixdorf
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 09:30pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.01.2019 / 21:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code: 44720
City: North Canton, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SouthernSun Asset Management LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.88 % 0.00 % 2.88 % 91277531
Previous notification 4.95 % 0.00 % 4.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 2632935 0.00 % 2.88 %
Total 2632935 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jan 2019


02.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763091  02.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
09:30pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Investor Presentation for December, 2018
PU
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Investor Presentation for November, 2018
PU
2018DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Irish Banks Embark on Modernisation Strategies with Diebold Ni..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 503 M
EBIT 2018 135 M
Net income 2018 -547 M
Debt 2018 1 733 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC0.00%190
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%13 274
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%6 659
AISINOCO. LTD0.00%6 224
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 864
SYNNEX CORPORATION0.00%4 136
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.