Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:15pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2019 / 23:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code: 44720
City: North Canton, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.91 % 3.96 % 5.87 % 91342732
Previous notification 0.05 % 3.90 % 3.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 1746251 % 1.91 %
Total 1746251 1.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending Open 3024976 3.31 %
    Total 3024976 3.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD 11.01.2029 Cash 588974 0.64 %
      Total 588974 0.64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % 5.73 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Jan 2019


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768245  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
05:15pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
01/17DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
01/15DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Correction of a release from 14/01/2019 accordin..
EQ
01/14DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
01/14AD HOC NOTIFICATION (JANUARY 14, 201 : 42 pm cet)
PU
01/14DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
01/14DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Cash Compensation in the Event of Cash Merger Squeeze-out Anti..
EQ
01/10DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Showcase at NRF 2019 Enables Retailers to Cash in with Digital..
PU
01/08DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Recognized as an Industry Leader by Top Analysts for Retail In..
PU
01/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 503 M
EBIT 2018 135 M
Net income 2018 -547 M
Debt 2018 1 733 M
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 301 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC58.63%301
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%13 759
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%6 912
AISINOCO. LTD9.79%6 907
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 601
SYNNEX CORPORATION13.31%4 686
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.