Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
08/22/2019 | 12:10pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.08.2019 / 18:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street:
5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code:
44720
City:
North Canton, OH United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
iShares Trust
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Aug 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
10.52 %
1.998 %
12.52 %
92169512
Previous notification
10.92 %
1.98 %
12.90 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031
0
9696425
0 %
10.52 %
Total
9696425
10.52 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall)
N/A
N/A
1841780
1.998 %
Total
1841780
1.998 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
-
0
0 %
Total
0
0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
Trident Merger LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
9.05 %
%
9.05 %
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association