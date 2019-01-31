Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/31/2019 | 04:35pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.01.2019 / 22:31
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 01/31/2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
91346700


31.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
End of News DGAP News Service

771663  31.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 503 M
EBIT 2018 135 M
Net income 2018 -547 M
Debt 2018 1 733 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 320 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC63.86%320
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%13 398
AISINOCO. LTD7.78%6 889
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%6 711
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 708
SYNNEX CORPORATION19.29%4 940
