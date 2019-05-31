Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
31.05.2019 / 22:48
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 05/31/2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
92128433


31.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818153  31.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
