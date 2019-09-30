Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
09/30/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2019 / 22:50
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 09/30/2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
92,177,083


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882981  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 515 M
EBIT 2019 243 M
Net income 2019 -233 M
Debt 2019 1 830 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,76x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 876 M
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,67  $
Last Close Price 11,42  $
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Patrick William Allender Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC358.63%876
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 219
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%9 173
SYNNEX CORPORATION39.18%5 694
AISINOCO. LTD-7.51%5 536
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 943
