Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.08.2018 / 22:43
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR
Steve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796
+1-330-490-6319
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Aug. 30, 2018
DIEBOLD NIXDORF COMPLETES FINANCING TO ENHANCE LIQUIDITY AND SUCCESSFULLY
AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT
- Obtained new $650 million term loan
- Credit agreement amendment includes revised financial covenants
- Increased ownership stake in Diebold Nixdorf AG supports path to 100
percent share ownership of German subsidiary
- Enhanced liquidity provides financial flexibility and supports
transformative initiatives
NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today has obtained a new
term loan and announced amendments to its senior secured credit agreement,
including revised financial covenants, to enhance the company's financial
flexibility. This previously announced additional financing provides added
capital to purchase all of the remaining shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG,
repay debt and support key company initiatives -- including the company's
multifaceted 'DN Now' operational improvement plan.
'The additional financing announced today not only enhances our liquidity
position but serves as positive reinforcement of the strength of our longterm
business model,' said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and
chief executive officer. 'With this financing now complete, we will
continue to focus on serving our clients, driving our 'DN Now' operational
improvements and deleveraging our balance sheet.'
DN Now actions are expected to drive more than $200 million of savings and
include:
- Implementing a new, customer-centric operating model with expected
savings of around $100 million;
- Enacting a new Services improvement plan; and
- Streamlining current solutions and introducing next-generation product
capabilities and cloud-based software offerings.
'This transaction provides support as we continue to streamline our
operating model and realize other cost savings through 2019,' said chief
financial officer Christopher A. Chapman. 'Our stable top-line serves as a
base for improved profitability going forward, driven by solid backlog and
growing Software and Services revenue. At the same time, we are moving
forward with plans to divest non-core businesses and we intend to use
proceeds to further de-leverage.'
Details of amounts of additional financing and credit agreement amendment
Diebold Nixdorf borrowed $650 million under a newly established Term Loan
A-1, led by GSO Capital Partners LP and Centerbridge Partners, L.P., of
which it used approximately $250 million to reduce existing term loans and
revolving credit. Remaining funds will be used to pay for transaction
expenses, future minority shareholder redemptions and provide excess
liquidity through partial repayment of outstanding revolver borrowings. The
company received lender consent to amend and increase allowable leverage
ratios under its credit agreement. JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, served as the
sole and exclusive administrative lending agent for the company. Evercore
served as financial advisor to the company.
Increased stake in Diebold Nixdorf AG supports a path to 100 percent
ownership of German subsidiary
As previously announced, redemption requests from Diebold Nixdorf AG
shareholders increased in August, pursuant to the right of these
shareholders under the terms of the company's acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf
AG. As of August 30, 2018, the company settled requests for approximately
4.6 million shares with a value of approximately $297 million. Following
this activity, Diebold Nixdorf owns approximately 27.6 million shares, or
93 percent of the outstanding shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG. This level of
ownership entitles the company, at its election, to initiate the process to
merge Diebold Nixdorf AG with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary, Diebold
KGaA. This elective process includes the company's acquisition of all
remaining shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG, which is expected to be initiated
in the future. This is a significant final step in the integration of the
company's German subsidiaries.
As a result of this activity, Diebold Nixdorf's annual compensation
payments to Diebold Nixdorf AG minority shareholders have been reduced by
approximately $15 million per year due to the shares repurchased to date.
The remaining annual compensation payments of approximately $8 million per
year will be eliminated once all shares have been acquired.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The
company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000
employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements can
generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such
as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'could,' 'should' or words of
similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans,
objectives or goals, including project cost savings, are also forwardlooking
statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions,
risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors
that may affect the company's results include, among others: the ultimate
impact of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with
Diebold Nixdorf AG ('DPLTA') and the outcome of the appraisal proceedings
initiated in connection with the implementation of the DPLTA; the ultimate
outcome and results of integrating the operations of the company and
Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome of the company's pricing,
operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate
ability to realize cost reductions and synergies; the company's ability to
successfully operate its strategic alliances in China; the changes in
political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates,
inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations
and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company's
operations, including the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; the
company's reliance on suppliers and any potential disruption to the
company's global supply chain; the impact of market and economic conditions
on the financial services and retail industries; the capacity of the
company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace;
pricing and other actions by competitors; the effect of legislative and
regulatory actions in the United States and internationally; the company's
ability to comply with government regulations; the impact of a security
breach or operational failure on the company's business; the company's
ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into its operations; the
impact of the company's strategic initiatives, including DN Now; the
company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core
businesses; the company's ability to comply with the covenants contained in
the agreements governing its debt; and other factors included in the
company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other documents that the
company files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in
evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update
any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this
release.
###
PR/18-3913
