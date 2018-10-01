Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced the
appointment of Jeffrey Rutherford, as interim chief financial officer,
effective immediately. He replaces Chris Chapman, who is leaving the
company to pursue other opportunities. The company has engaged a national
firm to conduct a search for a permanent chief financial officer, and
Chapman will provide support in an advisory capacity to assist with the
transition.
Rutherford has a 35-year career in corporate finance and accounting, with
over 20 years in senior leadership roles. He joins the firm from Edgewater
Technology (NASDAQ: EDGW), a leading technology consulting firm, where he
will continue to serve as Chairman through Edgewater's previously announced
merger. Prior to Edgewater, he has held the chief financial officer
position at a number of companies, including Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE),
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: PKOH), UAP Holding, LESCO and Office Max.
Prior to his career in senior corporate leadership, he was an accountant at
Arthur Andersen. He has extensive experience leading value-creative,
right-sizing initiatives.
'We are pleased to have Jeff join us, particularly at this important moment
in time for the company,' said Gerrard Schmid, chief executive officer of
Diebold Nixdorf. 'His broad financial and operational experience provides
us with strong leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our
previously announced DN Now program through 2019.'
Schmid continued, 'We thank Chris for his many contributions over his more
than two decades with Diebold. We also wish him the best in his future
endeavours.'
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce
for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail
industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital
worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and
efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100
financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered
in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more
information.
