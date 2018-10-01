Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2018 / 14:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Media Relations Investor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796 +1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com
steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
October 1, 2018

DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Rutherford, as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately. He replaces Chris Chapman, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. The company has engaged a national firm to conduct a search for a permanent chief financial officer, and Chapman will provide support in an advisory capacity to assist with the transition.
Rutherford has a 35-year career in corporate finance and accounting, with over 20 years in senior leadership roles. He joins the firm from Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ: EDGW), a leading technology consulting firm, where he will continue to serve as Chairman through Edgewater's previously announced merger. Prior to Edgewater, he has held the chief financial officer position at a number of companies, including Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE), Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: PKOH), UAP Holding, LESCO and Office Max. Prior to his career in senior corporate leadership, he was an accountant at Arthur Andersen. He has extensive experience leading value-creative, right-sizing initiatives.
'We are pleased to have Jeff join us, particularly at this important moment in time for the company,' said Gerrard Schmid, chief executive officer of Diebold Nixdorf. 'His broad financial and operational experience provides us with strong leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our previously announced DN Now program through 2019.' Schmid continued, 'We thank Chris for his many contributions over his more than two decades with Diebold. We also wish him the best in his future endeavours.'

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.


01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729185  01.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
02:10pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
02:06pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
09/28DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
09/26DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
09/24DIEBOLD NIXDORF : DMS unveils highly rated, low cost Diebold Nixdorf ATM
AQ
09/20DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Appoints Bruce Besanko To Board Of Directors
AQ
09/17DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
09/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF : appoints Kohl's CFO to board of directors
AQ
09/13CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 07.09.2 : 03 CET/CEST - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporat..
EQ
09/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:07aDiebold Nixdorf names interim chief financial officer 
09/14Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (09/14/2018) 
09/13After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/13/2018) 
08/30Some Mergers Are Shareholder Friendly This Year 
08/27Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/27/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 496 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 -334 M
Debt 2018 1 278 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 342 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher A. Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC-72.48%358
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%15 888
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 951
AISINOCO. LTD29.20%7 547
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 441
SYNNEX CORPORATION-37.70%3 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.