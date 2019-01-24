Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/24/2019 | 02:40pm EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
24.01.2019 / 20:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

pressrelease

Media Relations Investor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796 +1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 24, 2019

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2018 INVESTOR CALL ON FEB. 13

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2018 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 13 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:

Dial-in number Passcode Time/Date
Conference Call US/Canada: 877-260- 8261813 8:30 a.m. ET,
1479 Feb. 13, 2019
International: 334-
323-0522

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. ###

PR/19-3932


24.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769455  24.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
