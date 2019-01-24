Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
01/24/2019 | 02:40pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.01.2019 / 20:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2018 INVESTOR CALL
ON FEB. 13
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2018 fourth
quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 13 before
trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president
and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president
and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference
call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete
press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation,
will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold
Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on
Wednesday, Feb. 13. Live access to the conference call, as well as the
replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will
last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes
prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:
Dial-in
number
Passcode
Time/Date
Conference Call
US/Canada:
877-260-
8261813
8:30 a.m. ET,
1479
Feb. 13, 2019
International: 334-
323-0522
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The
company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000
employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
###
PR/19-3932
24.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de