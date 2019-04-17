Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT FIRST QUARTER 2019 INVESTOR CALL ON APRIL 30
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2019 first
quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 30 before trading begins on the
New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive
officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial
officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast
beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete
press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation,
will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold
Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on
Tuesday, April 30. Live access to the conference call, as well as the
replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will
last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes
prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:
Dial-in
number
Passcode
Time/Date
Conference Call
US/Canada:
855-719-
7350198
8:30 a.m. ET,
5012
April 30, 2019
International: 334-
323-0505
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank
and shop. Our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels
conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers every day.
As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial
institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf
delivers unparalleled services and technology that power the daily
operations and consumer experience of banks and retailers around the world.
The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately
23,000 employees worldwide. Visit DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
