Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 17, 2019

April 17, 2019 DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT FIRST QUARTER 2019 INVESTOR CALL ON APRIL 30 NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2019 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 30 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Tuesday, April 30. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows: Dial-in number Passcode Time/Date Conference Call US/Canada: 855-719- 7350198 8:30 a.m. ET, 5012 April 30, 2019 International: 334- 323-0505 About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. Our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers every day. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that power the daily operations and consumer experience of banks and retailers around the world. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. ### PR/19-3939

