DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.07.2019 / 16:14

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



pressrelease Media Relations Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796 +1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 11, 2019



DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT SECOND QUARTER 2019 INVESTOR CALL ON JULY 25



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 25 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Thursday, July 25. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows: Dial-in number Passcode Time/Date Conference Call US/Canada: 800-353-6461 1369553 8:30 a.m. ET, July 25, 2019 International: 334-323-0501

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

###

12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

