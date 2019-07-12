Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/12/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.07.2019 / 16:14
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

pressrelease

Media Relations Investor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796 +1-330-490-6319
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 11, 2019

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT SECOND QUARTER 2019 INVESTOR CALL ON JULY 25

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 25 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Thursday, July 25. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:

  Dial-in number   Passcode Time/Date
Conference Call US/Canada: 800-353-6461   1369553 8:30 a.m. ET, July 25, 2019
  International: 334-323-0501      
 


About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf
###


12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

840813  12.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=840813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
