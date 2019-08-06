Log in
Diebold Nixdorf : Investor Presentation for August, 2019

08/06/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. Investor Presentation

August, 2019

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of our credit agreement and the issuance of our 8.5% senior notes due 2024.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others: the ultimate impact of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG and the merger squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the company and former Diebold Nixdorf AG; the company's ability to successfully operate its strategic alliances in China; the changes in political, economic or other factors such as interest rates, currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the company's operations; the company's reliance on suppliers and any potential disruption to the company's global supply chain; changes in the company's relationships with customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business ventures; the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services and retail industries, including any additional deterioration and disruption in the financial and service markets which could reduce our customer base and/or adversely affect our customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit; the acceptance of the Company's product and technology introductions in the marketplace; the capacity of the company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological developments; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions; the company's ability to comply with government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business; the company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into its operations; the company's ability to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives including its planned restructuring actions, as well as its business process outsourcing initiative; unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments; the company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core and/or non- accretive businesses; changes in the company's intention to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes; the company's ability to maintain effective internal controls; the company's ability to comply with debt covenants; the investment performance of the company's pension plan assets and significant changes in healthcare costs, including those that may result from government action; the amount and timing of repurchases of the company's common shares, if any; the company's ability to successfully amend and extend any or a portion of its senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan debt that matures in 2020; and other factors included in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this document.

Key Investment Highlights

DN and Connected Commerce

We are shaping the future of banking and shopping experiences

Digital + Physical

Always-On Operational

Insightful & Personalized

More than

Excellence

Experiences

Omnichannel

Single Function to

DIY to

Transactions to

Microcosm to

Seamless Journeys

XaaS

Connections

Ecosystem

Banking Solutions

Retail Solutions

• Branch Transformation

• Checkout Automation

• Cash Cycle Management

• Store Lifecycle Management

• End-to-End Security

• Consumer Engagement & Loyalty

• Mobile Banking

• Digital Innovations

• Consumer Centric Experiences

• Storevolution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:14:05 UTC
