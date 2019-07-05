Log in
Diebold Nixdorf : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – DBD

07/05/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD) from May 4, 2017 through July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 3, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Diebold investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Diebold class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1615.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diebold was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting Diebold’s services business and operations; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diebold’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 3, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1615.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
