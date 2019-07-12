Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
Diebold Nixdorf : To Conduct Second Quarter 2019 Investor Call On July 25

07/12/2019 | 08:37am EDT

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 25 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Thursday, July 25. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session.  Details on the call are as follows:


Dial-in number


Passcode


Time/Date

Conference Call

US/Canada:  800-353-6461


1369553


8:30 a.m. ET, July 25, 2019


International: 334-323-0501










About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-to-conduct-second-quarter-2019-investor-call-on-july-25-300883945.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf


© PRNewswire 2019
