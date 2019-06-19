Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Diebold Nixdorf securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

