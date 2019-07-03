Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Diebold Nixdorf investors have until September 3, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed to the lowered expectations to a "delay in systems rollouts" as well as "a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle."

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed to the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.40, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.60 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 3, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

