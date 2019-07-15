Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned City of Dearborn Heights ACT 345 Police and Fire Retirement System v. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-06514), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) securities between February 14, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 3, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) that the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) that the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) that, as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) that, as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

