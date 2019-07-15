Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned City of Dearborn Heights ACT 345 Police and Fire Retirement System v. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-06514), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) securities between February 14, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 3, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) that the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) that the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) that, as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) that, as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Diebold Nixdorf securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 3, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
12:41pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold..
BU
07/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF : To Conduct Second Quarter 2019 Investor Call On July 25
PR
07/10DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
07/10DIEBOLD NIXDORF : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf,..
PR
07/10FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
07/10INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Diebold Nixdorf
PR
07/09DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/09INTERACTIVE VIDEO TELLER : Another Dimension of Self-Service
PU
07/08DIEBOLD NIXDORF : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Sec..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 -240 M
Debt 2019 1 900 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,96x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,47x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 705 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 9,20  $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC269.48%689
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 327
AISINOCO. LTD-2.32%6 032
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 171
SYNNEX CORPORATION18.83%4 792
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About