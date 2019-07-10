Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Diebold Nixdorf

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated ("Diebold" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBD). A complaint has been filed against the Company and certain executives. Investors that purchased Diebold securities between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), may be affected.

According to the complaint, Diebold provides connected commerce services, software and technology to enable millions of transactions each day and its customers include nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top twenty-five global retailers.

The Class Period begins on May 4, 2017, when Diebold filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. On the same day, Diebold issued a press release announcing the Company's first quarter 2017 results and full year 2017 guidance, including a projected net loss of $50 million to $75 million.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss of $110 to $125 million for fiscal 2017. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a "delay in systems rollouts" as well as "a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle."

Following this news, shares of Diebold fell $6.40, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.60 per share on July 5, 2017.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors 1) that the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle, and (2) that the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company's services business and operations.

