It's Time for Your ATM Solution's Annual Checkup: Take the Assessment

0
03/07/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Few people outside of ATM Operations experts probably realize just how difficult it is to manage an ATM solution from end-to-end. Staying 'ahead' is a constant concern; managing ongoing compliance requirements and new security threats, providing engaging interactions for consumers across older and/or multivendor equipment and the cold hard fact that the ATM channel is by and large expected to be available 24×7 in an unattended environment and in many cases, sitting outside, in public areas-every day has a new challenge.

When is the last time you took the pulse of your ATM solution?

Now is as good a time as any for an 'annual checkup.'

Take our quick ATM Solution Fitness Assessment to find out how 'fit' your environment really is, and what you can do to ensure it's running optimally. From security patching to PCI audits, consumer engagement and Windows 10 readiness, these targeted questions get to the heart of what's working-and what could be working better-when it comes to your ATM solution.

Find out your risk level now: Take the assessment!

Not into online questionnaires? Just talk to one of our reps directly. We'll assess your solution, share what is working well and identify gaps and opportunities, along with a technology revitalization roadmap that makes sense for your organization.

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 20:18:02 UTC
