Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (“Diebold Nixdorf” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 5, 2017, the Company disclosed that it expected a wider net loss than prior guidance for fiscal 2017, from a range of $50 to $75 million to a range of $110 to $125 million net loss. The Company attributed the lowered expectations to a “delay in systems rollouts” as well as “a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share on July 5, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

