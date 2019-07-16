Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf Inc    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Another Complaint Filed Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 14, 2017 and July 4, 2017. Diebold Nixdorf offers connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in a variety of global regions. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf changed its name from Diebold to Diebold Nixdorf following its acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-jul-19/

Diebold Nixdorf Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Diebold Nixdorf touted its large, multi-year contract renewals with its two largest outsourcing customers, claiming it "[was] a testament to [its] strong competitive position and a confirmation of [its] services-led, software-enabled strategy." However, these statements were materially false and misleading as they failed to mention that Diebold Nixdorf expected certain other customers would not renew their service contracts, therefore causing a shortage of adequately trained service technicians, which would negatively impact its service business and operations. The reality of Diebold Nixdorf's situation was finally disclosed in July 2017, when Diebold Nixdorf lowered its guidance for fiscal 2017 due to longer customer decision-making and order-to-revenue conversion cycles as well as systems rollout delays. On this news, Diebold Nixdorf's stock price fell $6.28, or nearly 23%, to close at $21.20 per share. The stock currently trades at just $9.95.

Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Check out Stock Watch, our free investment monitoring program for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
05:36pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Another Complaint Filed Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporat..
BU
05:29pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Expanded Class Period in the Securit..
BU
07/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold..
BU
07/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF : To Conduct Second Quarter 2019 Investor Call On July 25
PR
07/10DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline ..
BU
07/10DIEBOLD NIXDORF : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf,..
PR
07/10FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
07/10INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Diebold Nixdorf
PR
07/09DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 245 M
Net income 2019 -240 M
Debt 2019 1 900 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 723 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 9,44  $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gale S. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Alan J. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC279.12%689
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 327
AISINOCO. LTD-0.52%6 032
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 171
SYNNEX CORPORATION18.83%4 792
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About