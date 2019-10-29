Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : 10-Q

0
10/29/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

__________________________________________________

Form 10-Q

__________________________________________________

  • QUARTERLY1934 REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION1934 REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF

For the transition period fromto

Commission file number 1-4879

_________________________________________________

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_________________________________________________

Ohio

34-0183970

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

5995 Mayfair Road, PO Box 3077, North Canton, Ohio

44720-8077

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

__________________________________________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common shares, $1.25 par value per share

DBD

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No Number of shares of common stock outstanding as of October 24, 2019 was76,793,613.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Form 10-Q

Index

Part I - Financial Information

3

Item 1: Financial Statements (Unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

44

Item 3: Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

58

Item 4: Controls and Procedures

59

Part II - Other Information

61

Item 1: Legal Proceedings

61

Item 1A: Risk Factors

61

Item 2: Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

61

Item 3: Defaults Upon Senior Securities

61

Item 4: Mine Safety Disclosures

61

Item 5: Other Information

61

Item 6: Exhibits

62

Signatures

63

Table of Contents

Part I - Financial Information

Item 1: Financial Statements (Unaudited)

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

252.3

$

458.4

Short-term investments

8.2

33.5

Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts of $50.0 and $58.2, respectively

603.4

737.2

Inventories

591.0

610.1

Prepaid expenses

39.4

57.4

Other current assets

376.1

306.8

Total current assets

1,870.4

2,203.4

Securities and other investments

14.3

22.4

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $525.8 and $494.1,

respectively

254.5

304.1

Goodwill

773.4

827.1

Deferred income taxes

198.2

243.9

Customer relationships, net

452.0

533.1

Other intangible assets, net

69.9

91.5

Right-of-use operating lease assets

169.1

-

Other assets

87.3

86.4

Total assets

$

3,889.1

$

4,311.9

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Notes payable

$

53.1

$

49.5

Accounts payable

485.0

509.5

Deferred revenue

318.6

378.2

Payroll and other benefits liabilities

187.1

184.3

Operating lease liabilities

63.2

-

Other current liabilities

439.1

446.9

Total current liabilities

1,546.1

1,568.4

Long-term debt

2,100.3

2,190.0

Pensions, post-retirement and other benefits

265.9

273.8

Long-term operating lease liabilities

106.7

-

Deferred income taxes

177.3

221.6

Other liabilities

96.5

87.3

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

21.5

130.4

Equity

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders' equity

Preferred shares, no par value, 1,000,000 authorized shares, none issued

-

-

Common shares, $1.25 par value, 125,000,000 authorized shares, 92,179,738 and 91,345,451 issued

shares, 76,626,259 and 76,174,025 outstanding shares, respectively

115.2

114.2

Additional capital

770.8

741.8

Accumulated deficit

(387.0)

(168.3)

Treasury shares, at cost (15,553,479 and 15,171,426 shares, respectively)

(571.8)

(570.4)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(377.1)

(303.7)

Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders' equity

(449.9)

(186.4)

Noncontrolling interests

24.7

26.8

Total equity

(425.2)

(159.6)

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

3,889.1

$

4,311.9

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Table of Contents

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

Services

$

643.0

$

679.7

$

1,931.0

$

2,062.6

Products

435.8

439.3

1,326.1

1,226.2

1,078.8

1,119.0

3,257.1

3,288.8

Cost of sales

Services

462.3

523.6

1,423.3

1,593.2

Products

345.0

366.5

1,037.1

1,006.6

807.3

890.1

2,460.4

2,599.8

Gross profit

271.5

228.9

796.7

689.0

Selling and administrative expense

220.0

218.1

674.3

669.8

Research, development and engineering expense

36.8

36.6

109.8

118.9

Impairment of assets

-

134.4

-

217.5

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net

(8.5)

0.1

6.6

(6.8)

248.3

389.2

790.7

999.4

Operating profit (loss)

23.2

(160.3)

6.0

(310.4)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

1.9

2.2

7.0

7.6

Interest expense

(52.5)

(45.2)

(153.3)

(99.6)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(1.8)

2.2

(4.1)

(2.3)

Miscellaneous, net

(1.0)

(1.5)

(2.8)

(4.3)

Loss before taxes

(30.2)

(202.6)

(147.2)

(409.0)

Income tax expense

5.2

45.2

74.8

34.6

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

0.6

3.2

-

5.1

Net loss

(34.8)

(244.6)

(222.0)

(438.5)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.9

(6.1)

(3.3)

6.6

Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

$

(35.7)

$

(238.5)

$

(218.7)

$

(445.1)

Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

76.8

76.1

76.6

76.0

Net loss attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.46)

$

(3.13)

$

(2.86)

$

(5.86)

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.10

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:31:09 UTC
