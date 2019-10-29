Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : 10-Q

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Part I - Financial Information
Item 1: Financial Statements (Unaudited)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
252.3
$
458.4
Short-term investments
8.2
33.5
Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts of $50.0 and $58.2, respectively
603.4
737.2
Inventories
591.0
610.1
Prepaid expenses
39.4
57.4
Other current assets
376.1
306.8
Total current assets
1,870.4
2,203.4
Securities and other investments
14.3
22.4
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $525.8 and $494.1,
respectively
254.5
304.1
Goodwill
773.4
827.1
Deferred income taxes
198.2
243.9
Customer relationships, net
452.0
533.1
Other intangible assets, net
69.9
91.5
Right-of-use operating lease assets
169.1
-
Other assets
87.3
86.4
Total assets
$
3,889.1
$
4,311.9
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
