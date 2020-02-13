Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Belgian Banking Joint Venture JoFiCo Chooses Diebold Nixdorf As Its Sole Partner In Comprehensive ATM As A Service Agreement

02/13/2020 | 09:08am EST

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announced today it signed an ATM as a Service agreement with JoFiCo, a joint venture created in November 2019 by four Belgian banks (Argenta, AXA Bank, Crelan and vdk bank) and bpost, to manage their ATM network from end to end.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

This ATM as a Service agreement, powered by Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect ServicesSM, provides JoFiCo with a complete solution, including hardware, software, maintenance and managed services. Diebold Nixdorf will take on the responsibility of operating the entire fleet for each participating bank of the joint venture, which includes an installed base of approximately 1,560 existing ATMs. The ATMs will run on a single software platform, DN VynamicTM, which enables the banks to stay connected to their consumers by delivering personalized interactions and continually innovating and evolving their self-service experience.

Over the next few years, Diebold Nixdorf will gradually replace older units with new DN Series ATMs that include a mix of cash out and cash recycling units, and upgrade the remaining ATMs to Windows® 10. DN Series provides seamless connectivity by leveraging IoT technology and was designed with the most robust security innovations as well as the smallest footprint in the industry.

Elke Hendrix, president of JoFiCo, said: "The ATM as a Service strategy enables us to join forces and continue to offer a high-quality service to our clients in the long term optimizing cash management. JoFiCo awarded the full span of services to our long-time partner Diebold Nixdorf because their approach allows us to continually evolve the consumer experience."

Xavier Bianne, vice president of Banking, Eurasia West at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Our ATM as a Service program enables each of the banks participating in this joint venture to optimize internal operations and minimize the total cost of ownership all while ensuring their consumers remain delighted with their self-service experience. Each of the partners participating in the joint venture will retain its own commercial strategy and brand identity, while providing consumers with the convenience, security and access to cash they require."

About JoFiCo
JoFiCo, an acronym for Joint Financial Company, is a joint venture created in November 2019 by four Belgian banks (Argenta, AXA Bank, Crelan and vdk bank) and bpost. Through the joint venture, the 5 partners join forces to take a smarter and more efficient approach to the management of their ATMs ('ATM as a Service'). 

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belgian-banking-joint-venture-jofico-chooses-diebold-nixdorf-as-its-sole-partner-in-comprehensive-atm-as-a-service-agreement-301004546.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf


© PRNewswire 2020
