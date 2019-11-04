Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.11.2019 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.3392 USD 4403.52 USD
7.6433 USD 214012.40 USD
7.5987 USD 7598.70 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.527 USD 226014.62 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-01; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


04.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54663  04.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
