Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.11.2019 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Jeffrey
|Last name(s):
|Rutherford
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.3392 USD
|4403.52 USD
|7.6433 USD
|214012.40 USD
|7.5987 USD
|7598.70 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.527 USD
|226014.62 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
