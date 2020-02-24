Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/24/2020 | 02:30pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.02.2020 / 20:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 36,315 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 21, 2018; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Schmid with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-21; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57011  24.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
