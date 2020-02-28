Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/28/2020 | 05:25pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2020 / 23:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Heyden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.40 EUR 76800.00 EUR
6.30 EUR 6300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.35 EUR 83100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-28; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


28.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57149  28.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 261 M
EBIT 2020 267 M
Net income 2020 -116 M
Debt 2020 1 721 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,79x
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 553 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,67  $
Last Close Price 7,13  $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Patrick William Allender Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-32.48%553
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED0.08%14 720
AISINO CORPORATION8.76%6 701
SYNNEX CORPORATION3.90%6 509
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.71%1 907
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-3.07%726
