DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/10/2020 | 04:50pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2020 / 21:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Matthew
Last name(s): Goldfarb

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.04 USD 30195.00 USD
6.00 USD 24000.00 USD
5.90 USD 29500.00 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.98 USD 83695.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-06; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57613  10.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
