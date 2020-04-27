Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/27/2020 | 06:35pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.04.2020 / 00:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Dieter
Last name(s):
Duesedau
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 12,367 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on April 25, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Dr. Duesedau with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-25; UTC-4
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
