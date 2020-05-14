Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/14/2020 | 04:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.05.2020 / 22:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Bruce H.
Last name(s): Besanko

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.28 USD 42932.68 USD
4.27 USD 10675.00 USD
4.26 USD 11071.74 USD
4.25 USD 23055.75 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.265 USD 87735.17 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-14; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59753  14.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 836 M
EBIT 2020 199 M
Net income 2020 -180 M
Debt 2020 1 822 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,90x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 339 M
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,67  $
Last Close Price 4,37  $
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-58.62%339
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.30%12 438
SYNNEX CORPORATION-28.72%4 726
AISINO CORPORATION1.11%4 538
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.00%1 998
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.1.82%756
