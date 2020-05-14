|
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/14/2020 | 04:30pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.05.2020 / 22:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Bruce H.
|Last name(s):
|Besanko
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.28 USD
|42932.68 USD
|4.27 USD
|10675.00 USD
|4.26 USD
|11071.74 USD
|4.25 USD
|23055.75 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.265 USD
|87735.17 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|
|5995 Mayfair Road
|
|44720 North Canton, OH
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
59753 14.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|3 836 M
|EBIT 2020
|199 M
|Net income 2020
|-180 M
|Debt 2020
|1 822 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|-1,90x
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,5x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,56x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,50x
|Capitalization
|339 M
|
|Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
10,67 $
|Last Close Price
|
4,37 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
197%
|Spread / Average Target
|
144%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
60,2%