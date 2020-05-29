Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/29/2020 | 04:25pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2020 / 22:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mrs.
First name: Lauren C.
Last name(s): States

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.629 USD 15198.30 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.629 USD 15198.30 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-28; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


29.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60157  29.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
