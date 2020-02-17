Log in
02/17/2020 | 04:35pm EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2020 / 22:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2020
Address: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/sec-filings

17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

977457  17.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=977457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
