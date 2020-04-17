Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 11:55am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.04.2020 / 17:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code: 44720
City: North Canton, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.14 % 4.57 % 4.71 % 93344480
Previous notification 0.66 % 4.49 % 5.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 128392 % 0.14 %
Total 128392 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall Open 4246571 4.55 %
    Total 4246571 4.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD 18.07.2029 Cash 19476 0.02 %
      Total 19476 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Apr 2020


17.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024493  17.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024493&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
11:55aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11:25aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
08:41aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : To Conduct 2020 First Quarter Investor Call On May 5
PR
04/13DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
04/09DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
04/08DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
04/06DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03/31DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
03/27DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
PR
03/23DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 178 M
EBIT 2020 224 M
Net income 2020 -115 M
Debt 2020 1 758 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,50x
P/E ratio 2021 95,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 285 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,33  $
Last Close Price 3,68  $
Spread / Highest target 389%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Patrick William Allender Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-65.15%285
AISINO CORPORATION0.89%5 072
SYNNEX CORPORATION-41.41%3 878
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.15%1 830
CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.2.98%742
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.4.42%686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group