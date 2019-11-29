Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:35pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.11.2019 / 22:34
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 11/29/2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
92,181,303


29.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925329  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=925329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
04:35pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
11/26DIEBOLD NIXDORF : CEO Gerrard Schmid to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual..
PR
11/19DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
11/04DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
10/31DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
10/31DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
10/31DIEBOLD NIXDORF : Technology Enables Dave & Buster's Consumers To Play More Easi..
PR
10/29DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : 10-q
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 412 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 -229 M
Debt 2019 1 767 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 577 M
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,00  $
Last Close Price 7,52  $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Patrick William Allender Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED202.01%577
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 803
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%7 969
SYNNEX CORPORATION53.08%6 321
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 637
AISINO CORPORATION-9.61%5 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group