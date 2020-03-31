DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.03.2020 / 22:45

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 03/31/2020 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 93344480



