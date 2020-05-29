Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.05.2020 / 23:16
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 05/29/2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
93,520,208


29.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1059619  29.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
05:20pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
04:25pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
05/14DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
05/12DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
05/07DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/07DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
05/05DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
05/05DIEBOLD NIXDORF : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/05DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 836 M - -
Net income 2020 -180 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,67 $
Last Close Price 4,80 $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-49.72%412
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED21.11%10 879
SYNNEX CORPORATION-13.49%5 572
AISINO CORPORATION-31.16%4 090
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.37%2 069
EIZO CORPORATION3.21%792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group