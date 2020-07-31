Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated    DBD

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 04:00pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2020 / 21:57
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 07/31/2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
93,524,967


31.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1107907  31.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1107907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
04:00pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
12:54pDIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
07/30DIEBOLD NIXDORF : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
07/30DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/30DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
PR
07/30DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Q2 2020 Full Earnings Press Release
PU
07/30DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Q2 2020 Conference Call Slide Presentation
PU
07/28DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
07/24DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 846 M - -
Net income 2020 -217 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 582 M 582 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,67 $
Last Close Price 7,49 $
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip R. Cox Independent Director
Alexander Dibelius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-29.07%582
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED38.61%12 598
SYNNEX CORPORATION-3.56%6 396
AISINO CORPORATION-24.51%4 617
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.36%2 198
EIZO CORPORATION0.64%813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group