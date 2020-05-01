Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Shareholders Elect New Board Member, Re-Appoint Directors And Pass All Company Proposals During Annual Meeting

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today added a new director to its board while re-electing its full slate of directors and passing all other proposals at the company's annual meeting, which was conducted virtually for the first time in the company's history.

Lauren States elected as Diebold Nixdorf's newest director

Lauren C. States, a veteran global information technology leader, was elected to the company's board of directors. She will serve on the board's audit and technology committees.

Through 2014, States served as vice president, Strategy and Transformation for IBM's Software Group and was a member of the company's Growth and Transformation senior leadership team. From 2008-2013, she was a leader in IBM's transformation to cloud computing and served as chief technology officer in the corporate strategy function. Over her career, she has served in a broad variety of roles including technology, strategy, transformation, sales and talent development. States currently is a director of Clean Harbors, Inc., and also serves as a director of Webster Financial Corporation. She has served both organizations as a director since 2016.

"We are very excited to add Lauren to the company's board of directors as we shape our strategy to provide connected commerce solutions for clients around the world," said Gary G. Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. "Her diverse background and experience -- namely as a chief technology officer of a global public company -- and leadership in software and cybersecurity provides our board with strong executive and technology experience in fields that are very relevant to our strategic initiatives."

Directors re-elected

The following directors were reappointed by shareholders to the company's board:

Arthur F. Anton , retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company

, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company Bruce H. Besanko , retired chief financial officer, Kohl's Corporation

, retired chief financial officer, Kohl's Corporation Reynolds C. Bish, chief executive officer and director, Kofax Limited

Ellen M. Costello , retired chief executive offer, BMO Financial Corporation and U.S. country head, BMO Financial Group

, retired chief executive offer, BMO Financial Corporation and U.S. country head, BMO Financial Group Phillip R. Cox , president and chief executive officer, Cox Financial Corporation

, president and chief executive officer, Cox Financial Corporation Dr. Alexander Dibelius , managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH

, managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH Matthew Goldfarb , senior director, Alvarez & Marsal North America

, senior director, Alvarez & Gary G. Greenfield , non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; retired partner, Court Square Capital Partners

, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; retired partner, Court Square Capital Partners Gerrard Schmid , president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Kent M. Stahl , retired partner, Wellington Management Company

Retiring from the Diebold Nixdorf board are Patrick W. Allender, retired executive vice president, chief financial officer and secretary, Danaher Corporation; and Dr. Dieter W. Düsedau, physicist and former director (senior partner), McKinsey & Co. "On behalf of the board, I wish to thank Patrick and Dieter for their leadership and important contributions during their time as directors with the company," Greenfield said.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

