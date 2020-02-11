Log in
Diebold Nixdorf : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), today reports its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

(PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf)

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the call.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold 
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-reports-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-301002785.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf


© PRNewswire 2020
