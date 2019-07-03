Log in
DIETSWELL

(ALDIE)
Dietswell : Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

07/03/2019 | 08:43am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 2, 2019

Key decisions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 28, 2019

  • Two new directors to strengthen the two strategic axes of DIETSWELL
    • Financial authoritisations to ensure the development of DOLFINES,
      linchpin for activities in renewable energies

The combined General Shareholders' Meeting of DIETSWELL, international expert in conventional and renewable energy, was held on June 28, 2019 under the chairmanship of Jean-Claude Bourdon. Adopted resolutions include:

  • Ratification ofco-option of Mrs Vanessa Godefroy and Mr Benoît Vernizeau as directors;
  • Adoption of all the financial resolutions to ensure the development of the subsidiary DOLFINES, now fully operational linchpin of DIETSWELL activities in the field of renewable energies.

Commenting on the appointment of Mrs Vanessa Godefroy and Mr Benoît Vernizeau as directors, Jean-Claude Bourdon, founder and President of DIETSWELL, said: "we are very pleased to welcome to the Board of DIETSWELL two new directors who will, each, significantly strengthen the expertise of DIETSWELL on its two strategic axes. Vanessa Godefroy will bring its experience in the field of renewable energies and Benoît Vernizeau its long practice of contractors and oil operators, as well as his mastery of the strategic and operational aspects of Business Development. »

About DIETSWELL: www.dietswell.com

Founded in 2000, DIETSWELL is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the conventional and renewable energy industry. Thanks to teams of experts and a flexible and responsive structure, DIETSWELL proposes a multidisciplinary offer in the fields of drilling and energies in the broad sense. With its highly experienced teams, DIETSWELL also performs high level audits and studies for the design of drilling equipment and offshore structures, including for the wind industry. In compliance with the highest standards of quality and safety, DIETSWELL is certified as an innovative company and certified API Q2, ISO 9001, ISO / TS 29001 and ISO 14001 for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering.

Euronext Growth TM

DIETSWELL is listed on Euronext Growth- FR0010377127 - ALDIE

DIETSWELL is eligible to PEA-PME

DIETSWELL

Delphine BARDELET GUEJO Financial & Administrative Officer Tel. : +33 1 39 30 33 40 delphine.bardelet@dietswell.com

COMALTO

Jean-François CARMINATI

Analysts and Medias Relations

Tel. : +33 6 63 87 57 60

jfcarminati@comalto.com

Dietswell SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:42:04 UTC
Chart DIETSWELL
Dietswell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIETSWELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Fabian Simonet Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Nicolas Chevalier Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIETSWELL35.37%8
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED36.16%5 657
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING14.49%3 609
SUBSEA 721.44%3 584
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY15.13%2 861
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 464
