Dietswell : Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE Paris, July 2, 2019

Key decisions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 28, 2019

Two new directors to strengthen the two strategic axes of DIETSWELL

Financial authoritisations to ensure the development of DOLFINES,

linchpin for activities in renewable energies



The combined General Shareholders' Meeting of DIETSWELL, international expert in conventional and renewable energy, was held on June 28, 2019 under the chairmanship of Jean-Claude Bourdon. Adopted resolutions include:

Ratification of co-option of Mrs Vanessa Godefroy and Mr Benoît Vernizeau as directors;

co-option of Mrs Vanessa Godefroy and Mr Benoît Vernizeau as directors; Adoption of all the financial resolutions to ensure the development of the subsidiary DOLFINES, now fully operational linchpin of DIETSWELL activities in the field of renewable energies.

Commenting on the appointment of Mrs Vanessa Godefroy and Mr Benoît Vernizeau as directors, Jean-Claude Bourdon, founder and President of DIETSWELL, said: "we are very pleased to welcome to the Board of DIETSWELL two new directors who will, each, significantly strengthen the expertise of DIETSWELL on its two strategic axes. Vanessa Godefroy will bring its experience in the field of renewable energies and Benoît Vernizeau its long practice of contractors and oil operators, as well as his mastery of the strategic and operational aspects of Business Development. »

About DIETSWELL: www.dietswell.com

Founded in 2000, DIETSWELL is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the conventional and renewable energy industry. Thanks to teams of experts and a flexible and responsive structure, DIETSWELL proposes a multidisciplinary offer in the fields of drilling and energies in the broad sense. With its highly experienced teams, DIETSWELL also performs high level audits and studies for the design of drilling equipment and offshore structures, including for the wind industry. In compliance with the highest standards of quality and safety, DIETSWELL is certified as an innovative company and certified API Q2, ISO 9001, ISO / TS 29001 and ISO 14001 for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering.

Euronext Growth TM

DIETSWELL is listed on Euronext Growth- FR0010377127 - ALDIE

DIETSWELL is eligible to PEA-PME