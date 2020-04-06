Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Dietswell    ALDIE   FR0010377127

DIETSWELL

(ALDIE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dietswell : Collaboration to bring floater on the international stage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Collaboration to bring floater on the international stage
SIGNIFICANT NEWS

Dolfines/Dietswell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CIMC Raffles. This collaboration is a positive development, and, as we have argued in the past, was a necessary step for the commercialisation of the floater. CIMC Raffles is a Chinese company with a global presence, which should help to commercialise the floater internationally.


FACT

Dolfines and CIMC Raffles sign a Memorandum of Understanding in floating wind activities.


IMPACT

The main takeaway is that Dolfines/Dietswell gains a lot of leverage by collaborating with an international group with manufacturing capabilities.

CIMC Raffles is the offshore engineering subsidiary of the China International Marine Containers group (CIMC), owned by the China Merchant Group and Cosco Shipping. CIMC Raffles is an EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) company with shipyards and has been working on oil & gas projects such as semi-submersible drilling platforms and jack-up platforms. It is therefore a group specialised in oil & gas and branching out into the, more dynamic, renewables space.

Lastly, the two companies are like-minded operators that share a background in offshore oil & gas, which is positive and should make the collaboration easier. CIMC has an international and diverse reach and has been contracted by oil majors such as BP and Petrobras. We believe the latter (oil companies) are the first potential customers for CIMC/Dolfines, which was confirmed by the marketing director of CIMC Raffles on the press release, with the group looking to “accompany O&G majors towards a carbon neutral future, securing profitable offshore production by giving O&G infrastructure a second life”.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIETSWELL
03:36aDIETSWELL : Collaboration to bring floater on the international stage
AL
03/16DIETSWELL : definitively affirms the energetic transition in its business model
PU
03/12DIETSWELL : Name change to highlight strategic shift
AL
01/24DIETSWELL : Target cut by -18.7%
AL
2019DIETSWELL : secures a financial line
PU
2019DIETSWELL : Update regarding the end of 2019
PU
2019DIETSWELL : Point de situation a fin 2019
PU
2019Reassuring end of year update (Dietswell)
AL
2019Shell acquires a French offshore wind developer (Dietswell)
AL
2019EPS CUT (2019 : from  -0.08 to -0.12, 2020: from  -0.10 to -0.15) (Dietswell)
AL
More news
Chart DIETSWELL
Duration : Period :
Dietswell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIETSWELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Fabian Simonet Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Nicolas Chevalier Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIETSWELL-53.27%2
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD0.00%3 053
WORLEY LIMITED0.00%1 967
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-45.69%1 415
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-47.96%1 312
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS5.63%1 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group