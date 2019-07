We have updated our model, including the potential dilution stemming from the 500,000 stock purchase warrants (strike price €1.00). We have modelled for the settlement of the stock purchase warrants by 2020 and 2021, impacting the DCF and NAV by €0.35 and €0.39, respectively.

See comments on potential dilution stemming from the stock purchase warrants above. The DCF is impacted by €0.35.