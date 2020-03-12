Log in
Dietswell : Name change to highlight strategic shift

03/12/2020

Name change to highlight strategic shift
SIGNIFICANT NEWS

While the weak environment impacts the oil & gas activities, the company maintains its strategic shift towards the renewables. The company will take the name of its current renewables division (Dolfines) and spin off its audit & inspection division. This should make the company more visible in the offshore wind market, which is now looking to develop its floater in partnership with a larger player.


FACT
  • Expect FY19 sales above €6m
  • Name change from Dietswell to Dolfines
  • Spin off of the Audi and Inspection activities
  • Sedlar rig divestment still ongoing

ANALYSIS

FY19 preliminary sales are lower than our expectations (€7.2m), so we will subsequently adjust them. We will also lower our estimates for 2020, as the environment is particularly weak for the oil & gas industry. Exploration and production companies will revise their capex spending with a $35 oil, affecting services companies negatively. However, the audit & inspection division should be more resilient than the pure exploration activities (e.g. seismic).

Dietswell/Dolfines will spin off the audit and inspection division (Factorig), in what could be a first step before a divestment. Operationally, the factorig division seems to be autonomous and we do not see a loss of synergies with such a transaction.

The focus remains on the offshore wind market. Dolfines now aims at co-developing the proprietary floater (Trussfloat) with a larger player.

Lastly, note that the company still expects to divest its Sedlar rig, as an outright sale, lease or provision with a maintenance contract.


IMPACT

We will adjust our estimates following this release.

Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Fabian Simonet Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Nicolas Chevalier Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIETSWELL-60.28%2
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-22.76%3 571
WORLEY LIMITED-34.68%3 205
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-42.93%1 675
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-50.39%1 438
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD2.78%1 407
