Digi Communications N : - Notification buy back 20 - 24 april 2020

Digi Communications N.V. Announces the publishing of

Notification shares buy-back: DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. reports to the regulated market the transactions which occurred under the DIGI symbol between 20 - 24 April 2020.

27 April 2020

In accordance with the ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Report (UE) 1052/2016, DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. reports to the regulated market (Bucharest Stock Exchange "BVB", Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority "ASF", the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets "AFM") the transactions which occurred under the DIGI symbol between 20 - 24 April 2020.

For details regarding the Notification of shares buy-back, please access the official website designated of Digi: www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section/Current Reports).

About Digi Communications N.V.

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS group, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS group provides mobile services as an MVNO in Italy and Spain, and in Spain it also provides fixed internet and data and fixed-line telephony services.

Contacts

For Digi Communications N.V.

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

