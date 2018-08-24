Log in
Digi Communications : Digi_RCS&RDS_Position ref to allegations expressed by a Romanian politician - 21 08 2018

08/24/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Bucharest, August 21, 2018

Regarding the recent attacks publicly perpetrated by a Romanian politician against Digi | RCS&RDS Group, we issue the following statement:

We reject the denigrating statements repeatedly released by a certain Romanian politician, while we ascertain having become the target of a real defamation campaign.

We are not involved in politics and we refuse to be drawn into political disputes. However, we are accountable to our subscribers, investors, partners and employees to correct the wrong information that have been thrown against us in the public space.

Digi | RCS & RDS is active in Romania for almost 25 years. Since 2010, we have invested more than 2 billion EUR to build and to continuously develop a high-performance fixed and mobile electronic communications network. These investments were made to the benefit of millions of subscribers who enjoy today the best quality services at very accessible prices. Due to the investments made by Digi | RCS&RDS for the development of its networks in Romania, our country prides today for one of the top positions in the world in regard to internet speed.

Over the past ten years, Digi | RCS&RDS has contributed with over 1 billion euros to the state budget, health and social security benefits, as one of the largest taxpayers in this country.

When deciding to proceed with our initial public offering, Digi | RCS&RDS chose Bucharest Stock Exchange, aiming to further contribute to the development of the Romanian market. Thus, in May 2017, we have completed a thorough listing process, giving all interested parties (both the individuals and specialized funds) the opportunity to acquire shares in Digi | RCS&RDS for investment, without any financial return for our company.

The Romanian politician launched a series of misleading claims that betray either an utter ignorance of the capital markets or a strategy of manipulating information for creating confusion and distrust regarding this investment sector.

We operate a healthy, stable business, and we strive to further grow it. The financing that Digi | RCS&RDS has contracted over time have funded the accelerated growth of this business in a highly dynamic and competitive market which requires constant and costly investment. Nonetheless, the company's debt ratio is below the level of indebtedness on European markets in the telecommunications sector.

Digi | RCS&RDS has made public, transparently and entirely, all the information necessary for investors to decide whether or not to purchase Digi shares, in full knowledge of the matter. All communications made to the market before, during and after the listing process, which are fully available on the www.digi-communications.rowebsite, are a proof in this respect.


By attacking our company, the politician denigrates the work of our 13,000 employees in Romania and denies a business that has transformed Digi | RCS&RDS into one of the leading telecommunications operators in the region.

We deem it as at least inappropriate for a politician that associates himself with the Romanian Government to attack one of the largest local companies, ranking among the top Romanian entrepreneurial firms. This type of statements is of nature to reduce the investors` confidence in Romania's ability to deliver a proper climate for stable business development, not to mention the need for sustaining the economy of the country and the region.

Disclaimer

Digi Communications NV published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:06:04 UTC
