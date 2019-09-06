Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Digi Communications NV    DIGI   NL0012294474

DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV

(DIGI)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi Communications N : Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation on the company's website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Bucharest

Digi Communications N.V.

Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation on the company's website

5 September 2019

Digi Communications N.V. informs the shareholders and investors that an Investor's presentation is available on the company's website (www.digi-communications.ro), at Investor Relations section/Investors presentations. The presentation includes financial charts, business and operational up-dates.

About Digi Communications N.V.

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS group, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS group provides mobile services as an MVNO in Italy and Spain, and in Spain it also provides fixed internet and data and fixed-line telephony services.

Contacts

For Digi Communications N.V.

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

https://news.europawire.eu/digi-communications-n-v-announces-the-availability-of-of-investors-presentation-on-the-companys-website-615712500/eu-press- release/2019/09/05/

Disclaimer

Digi Communications NV published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV
04:22aDIGI COMMUNICATIONS N : Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation..
PU
09/02DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - Notification buy back
PU
07/30DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - AUDITOR REPORT ART. 82 L.24
PU
07/15DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - Notification buy back
PU
06/28DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Two Romanian telcos launch 5G services ahead of auction fo..
AQ
06/27DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - Digi Mobil 5G Smart launch in Romania
PU
05/29DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Mobil debuts in Hungary
AQ
03/19DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - Convocation GSM
PU
03/15DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - ART 82 L24
PU
03/12DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press release - Admission of the Add Bonds to trading with..
PU
More news
Chart DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV
Duration : Period :
Digi Communications NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Serghei Bulgac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zoltán Teszári Chairman
Smaranda Streanga Chief Financial Officer
Valentin Popoviciu Executive Director
Sambor Ryszka Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV652
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.49%240 632
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.94%90 468
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.75%79 456
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 453
BCE INC.16.91%42 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group