Digi Communications N : Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation on the company's website

Bucharest

Digi Communications N.V.

Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation on the company's website

5 September 2019

Digi Communications N.V. informs the shareholders and investors that an Investor's presentation is available on the company's website (www.digi-communications.ro), at Investor Relations section/Investors presentations. The presentation includes financial charts, business and operational up-dates.

About Digi Communications N.V.

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS group, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS group provides mobile services as an MVNO in Italy and Spain, and in Spain it also provides fixed internet and data and fixed-line telephony services.

Contacts

For Digi Communications N.V.

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

