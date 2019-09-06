Digi Communications N : Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation on the company's website

Bucharest
Digi Communications N.V.
Announces the availability of of Investor's presentation on the company's website
5 September 2019
Digi Communications N.V. informs the shareholders and investors that an Investor's presentation is available on the company's website (www.digi-communications.ro), at Investor Relations section/Investors presentations. The presentation includes financial charts, business and operational up-dates.
About Digi Communications N.V.
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS group, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS group provides mobile services as an MVNO in Italy and Spain, and in Spain it also provides fixed internet and data and fixed-line telephony services.
Contacts
For Digi Communications N.V.
Serghei Bulgac
Phone no: +4031 400 4444
ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro
