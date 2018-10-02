Digi Communications : Press Release Notification buy back

Bucharest

Digi Communications N.V. announces the publishing of

Notification shares buy-back: DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. reports to the regulated market the transactions which occurred under the DIGI symbol between 24-28 Sept 2018

1 October 2018

In accordance with the Romanian National Securities Commission Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Report (UE) 1052/2016, DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. reports to the regulated market (Bucharest Stock Exchange "BVB", Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority "ASF", the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets "AFM") the transactions which occurred under the DIGI symbol between 24-28 Sept 2018.

For details regarding the Notification of shares buy-back, please access the official website designated of Digi: www.digi-communications.ro (Investor RelationsSection/Current Reports).

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

Contacts

For Digi Communications NV Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

