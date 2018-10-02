Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Digi Communications NV    DIGI   NL0012294474

DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV (DIGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Digi Communications : Press Release Notification buy back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Bucharest

Digi Communications N.V. announces the publishing of

Notification shares buy-back: DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. reports to the regulated market the transactions which occurred under the DIGI symbol between 24-28 Sept 2018

1 October 2018

In accordance with the Romanian National Securities Commission Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Report (UE) 1052/2016, DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. reports to the regulated market (Bucharest Stock Exchange "BVB", Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority "ASF", the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets "AFM") the transactions which occurred under the DIGI symbol between 24-28 Sept 2018.

For details regarding the Notification of shares buy-back, please access the official website designated of Digi: www.digi-communications.ro (Investor RelationsSection/Current Reports).

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

Contacts

For Digi Communications NV Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

https://news.europawire.eu/notification-shares-buy-back-digi-communications-n-v-reports-to-the-regulated-market-the-transactions-which-occurred-under-the-digi-symbol-24-28-sept-2018-1010108/eu-press-release/2018/10/01/

Disclaimer

Digi Communications NV published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV
10:02aDIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press Release Notification buy back
PU
09/19DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press Release The launch of fixed broadband and fixed tele..
PU
09/17DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press Release Notification buy back
PU
09/10DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press Release Notification buy back
PU
09/04DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press Release Notification buy back
PU
08/24DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Digi_RCS&RDS_Position ref to allegations expressed by a Ro..
PU
08/14DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : Press Release Financial Results H1 2018
PU
08/14DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : press release
PU
08/06DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : press release
PU
07/30DIGI COMMUNICATIONS : press release
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2018 4 811 M
EBIT 2018 649 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 4 247 M
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 978 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,4  RON
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Serghei Bulgac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zoltán Teszári Chairman
Valentin Popoviciu Executive Director
Sambor Ryszka Non-Executive Director
Marius Varzaru Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI COMMUNICATIONS NV243
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.72%221 430
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.23%88 053
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.12%77 740
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 960
ORANGE-5.11%42 814
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.