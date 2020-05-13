Digi International : SmartSense by Digi Introduces Digital Health Screening Solution to Bolster Employee Safety as Businesses Reopen

BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSense by Digi®, (www.smartsense.co), today announced Safetemps, a scalable and cost-effective health screening solution. SmartSense is the IoT Solutions division of Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The new Safetemps solution helps businesses reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak by enabling organizations to implement a simple health screening process that identifies potentially sick employees in just 10 seconds via a configurable digital questionnaire and touchless infrared thermometer.

Screening results are captured digitally and available in enterprise-wide reporting tools, allowing organizations to roll information up across locations and geographies to better understand the health of their workforce and impact on their business.

"We provide monitoring for nearly 70,000 sites, protecting critical environments for pharmacies, hospitals, and foodservice organizations," said Kevin C. Riley, President, SmartSense by Digi. "When our healthcare customers were called on to support the rapid rollout of COVID-19 testing, these same customers turned to SmartSense for condition monitoring of their pop-up testing locations. As this global pandemic has progressed, our customers have again approached us – this time for a solution to aid their eventual reopening and to maintain a healthy workforce as they welcome back employees."

The Safetemps solution is designed for any company or leader looking to make informed, data-driven decisions about their workforce and operations in real time. All via a single, easy-to-use IoT solution, executives can track percentage of employees screened and admitted, from single locations to across multiple geographies worldwide; human resources can account for employees who are in self-quarantine or have been asked to work remotely; and direct managers can know the wellness of their shift workers.

"We operate more than 100 retail locations in the Midwest and have been utilizing the SmartSense solution for food safety, pharmacy and fleet to help protect our customers," said Nathan Tykwinski, vice president of operations at Coborn's, Inc. "We are in the process of rolling out a health screening program for our employees and have previewed the Safetemps solution. The combination of IR scanning and digital capture is very compelling."

The Safetemps digital employee health screening solution – which includes digital checklists, enterprise reporting tools, and the option for touchless infrared thermometers – is available on June 1, 2020. To learn more about SmartSense by Digi and Safetemps please visit SmartSense.co/Safetemps .

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com , or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

