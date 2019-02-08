Log in
DIGIA OYJ    DIGIA   FI0009007983

DIGIA OYJ (DIGIA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 02/08 03:00:23 am
2.73 EUR   -7.46%
02:55aCORRECTION : Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018
PU
01:16aDIGIA OYJ : Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018
AQ
01:02aDIGIA OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2019 of Digia Plc
AQ
News 
Correction: Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018

Correction: Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018

02/08/2019 | 02:55am EST

Digia Plc
Correction
February 8, 2019 at 09:50

Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018

In Digia Plc' financial statement bulletin 2018 in President and CEO's review in the third paragraph there was an incorrect figure stating the growth percentage of service and maintenance business.

Incorrect sentence: 'The service and maintenance business grew by 13 per cent in 2018 and rose to 50.7 (47.8) per cent of net sales.'

Corrected sentence: 'The service and maintenance business grew by 26 per cent in 2018 and rose to 50.7 (47.8) per cent of net sales.'

Further information
President & CEO Timo Levoranta, tel. (exchange) +358 (0)10 313 3000

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
Digia.com

Digia Plc Financial Statement Bulletin 2018_corrected

Disclaimer

Digia Oyj published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:54:07 UTC
