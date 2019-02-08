Correction: Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018

Digia Plc
Correction
February 8, 2019 at 09:50
Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018
In Digia Plc' financial statement bulletin 2018 in President and CEO's review in the third paragraph there was an incorrect figure stating the growth percentage of service and maintenance business.
Incorrect sentence: 'The service and maintenance business grew by 13 per cent in 2018 and rose to 50.7 (47.8) per cent of net sales.'
Corrected sentence: 'The service and maintenance business grew by 26 per cent in 2018 and rose to 50.7 (47.8) per cent of net sales.'
Further information
President & CEO Timo Levoranta, tel. (exchange) +358 (0)10 313 3000
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
Digia.com
Digia Plc Financial Statement Bulletin 2018_corrected
Disclaimer
Digia Oyj published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:54:07 UTC