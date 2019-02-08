Correction: Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018

Digia Plc

Correction

February 8, 2019 at 09:50



Digia Plc's Financial Statement Bulletin 2018

In Digia Plc' financial statement bulletin 2018 in President and CEO's review in the third paragraph there was an incorrect figure stating the growth percentage of service and maintenance business.

Incorrect sentence: 'The service and maintenance business grew by 13 per cent in 2018 and rose to 50.7 (47.8) per cent of net sales.'

Corrected sentence: 'The service and maintenance business grew by 26 per cent in 2018 and rose to 50.7 (47.8) per cent of net sales.'

Further information

President & CEO Timo Levoranta, tel. (exchange) +358 (0)10 313 3000

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

Digia.com

Digia Plc Financial Statement Bulletin 2018_corrected