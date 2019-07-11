Digia Plc

Investor News

11 July 2019 at 9:00 am





Digia Plc will publish its half year financial report 2019 on August 9, 2019

Digia Plc will publish its half year financial report 2019 on Friday 9 August at 8:00 am EET (GMT +2). After the publishing the report is available on: https://digia.com/en/investors/stock-exchange-releases/ .



Timo Levoranta, President & CEO, and Kristiina Simola, CFO, will present the financial results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am (EET). The conference will take place at Business Meeting Park in Helsinki (address: Forum, Mannerheimintie 20 B, 6th floor. Entrance from the glass corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu).

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11:00 am on August 9, 2019 in the Investors section of the company’s website: www.digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.



Digia Oyj

Timo Levoranta, CEO





Additional information:

Kristiina Simola, CFO, tel. +358 40 756 3132

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

digia.com

Digia is a software and service company that helps its customers renew themselves digitally. There are more than 1,100 of us working at Digia. Our roots are in Finland and we operate with our customers in Finland and abroad. world. We are building a world in which digitalisation makes a difference. Digia net sales were EUR 112.1 million in 2018. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (DIGIA). digia.com