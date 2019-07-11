Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Digia Oyj    DIGIA   FI0009007983

DIGIA OYJ

(DIGIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Digia Plc will publish its half year financial report 2019 on August 9, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Digia Plc
Investor News
11 July 2019 at 9:00 am



Digia Plc will publish its half year financial report 2019 on August 9, 2019

Digia Plc will publish its half year financial report 2019 on Friday 9 August at 8:00 am EET (GMT +2). After the publishing the report is available on: https://digia.com/en/investors/stock-exchange-releases/.

Timo Levoranta, President & CEO, and Kristiina Simola, CFO, will present the financial results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am (EET). The conference will take place at Business Meeting Park in Helsinki (address: Forum, Mannerheimintie 20 B, 6th floor. Entrance from the glass corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu).

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11:00 am on August 9, 2019 in the Investors section of the company’s website: www.digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Digia Oyj
Timo Levoranta, CEO

Additional information:
Kristiina Simola, CFO, tel. +358 40 756 3132

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
digia.com

Digia is a software and service company that helps its customers renew themselves digitally. There are more than 1,100 of us working at Digia. Our roots are in Finland and we operate with our customers in Finland and abroad. world. We are building a world in which digitalisation makes a difference. Digia net sales were EUR 112.1 million in 2018. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (DIGIA). digia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGIA OYJ
02:01aDigia Plc will publish its half year financial report 2019 on August 9, 2019
GL
06/27DIGIA OYJ : acquires Accountor Enterprise Solutions Oy in order to strengthen it..
AQ
05/13DIGIA PLC : Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Sec..
AQ
05/13DIGIA OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/03DIGIA OYJ : Plc's business review January-March 2019
AQ
05/03DIGIA OYJ : Plc's business review January-March 2019
AQ
04/29DIGIA OYJ : quaterly earnings release
04/24DIGIA OYJ : Plc will publish its business review January-March 2019 on May 3, 20..
AQ
04/16EXPERIMENTING WITH IOT : Building a display for HSL timetables
PU
04/16EXPERIMENTING WITH IOT : Setting up the hardware
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 122 M
EBIT 2019 9,17 M
Net income 2019 6,70 M
Debt 2019 7,88 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 89,7 M
Chart DIGIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Digia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,55  €
Last Close Price 3,37  €
Spread / Highest target 6,82%
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Levoranta President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Kristiina Simola Chief Financial Officer
Juhana Juppo CTO & Senior VP-Horizontal Services
Suvi Päivi Johanna Hokkanen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGIA OYJ18.25%101
APPLE28.84%939 678
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%258 189
XIAOMI CORP--.--%30 536
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 120
FITBIT INC-11.87%1 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About