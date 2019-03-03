Digimarc : and Alliance Partners Showcase Retail & Packaging Solutions at RetailTech Japan

BEAVERTON, Ore. and TOKYO, March 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Booth RT1207 -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), featuring Digimarc Barcode, will be showcasing a number of retail technology and packaging solutions with its global alliance partners at RetailTech Japan. The event on March 5-8, 2019 is the country's largest and most influential trade show specializing in retail information systems. Digimarc's presence at RetailTech Japan (booth RT1207) demonstrates the company's growing momentum in the region.

Digimarc will demonstrate the benefits its Intuitive Computing Platform enables for retailers, from back-end supply chain to point-of-sale. Digimarc and alliance partners will demonstrate new seamless checkout options, track-and-trace solutions, packaging innovation and cashier and retail store associate productivity benefits. Demos include:





Easy Checkout: Toshiba Tec (Booth RT1201) will highlight the IS-910 point-of-sale scanners with Digimarc-enhanced packages for easier and faster checkout.

Improve Retail Operation & Shopper Experiences: DNP (Booth RT1302) will showcase Digimarc-enabled mobile scanning with interactive signage, shelf-edge price checking and serialized packaging.

Streamline Back Room: Ishida will showcase in Digimarc's booth a variety of its labels and label printers to demonstrate how labels can be printed quickly for high-volume products and readily packaged stock to streamline retail backroom operations.

Flexible Mobile Store Solutions: Zebra Technologies Japan (Booth RT1707) will exhibit a selection of new mobile computers, enabled for Digimarc scanning, including the TC52/57 and TC72/77 models. These additions will demonstrate the retail benefits of Digimarc's platform, including easier checkout, faster inventory management, product transparency and improved quality control.

Track & Trace and Brand Protection: Digimarc and HP (Booth RT 1207) will demonstrate a serialized packaging solution that combats product counterfeiting and piracy. Digimarc Barcode and Link from HP make brand protection, track-and-trace efforts and consumer engagement more effective.

Digimarc will demonstrate a serialized packaging solution that combats product counterfeiting and piracy. Digimarc Barcode and Link from HP make brand protection, track-and-trace efforts and consumer engagement more effective. Drive Efficiencies Across the Supply Chain: Digimarc will demonstrate a manufacturing solution with a Cognex fixed-mount barcode reader, equipped with Digimarc software that improves label matching in high-speed manufacturing.

"Our key alliances in Japan will demonstrate a range of solutions optimized for the Japanese market," said Bruce Davis, CEO, Digimarc. "Retailers in Japan are looking for a customer-first model making checkout easy and shopping a seamless, convenient experience."

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation